Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater turns heads in debut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have to wait long to see what Teddy Bridgewater could bring to the QB Room.
The veteran quarterback, who’s only been with the team for two weeks, made his preseason debut as the starter vs the Pittsburgh Steelers and showed why the Bucs signed him recently.
The Buccaneers may still be sorting out their quarterback depth, but Bridgewater gave Tampa Bay fans a glimpse of what he can offer moving forward.
Bridgewater Shows Poise and Playmaking Ability
Head coach Todd Bowles was quick to praise Bridgewater’s performance after the game, noting how smoothly the quarterback handled himself despite limited time in the system.
“Just being here two weeks, I thought he did a hell of a job,” Bowles said. “He made two great throws down there for the touchdown throws, moved in the pocket well, got out of trouble, kept us out of trouble, and kept the ball safe.”
Bridgewater’s numbers backed up the praise. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 85 yards, including a 15-yard dart to rookie running back Bucky Irving for a touchdown. Later, he showed off his touch with a pretty 5-yard lob to first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who slid on his knees to haul it in at the back corner of the end zone.
For a player who’s had only two weeks to get settled, it was an impressive display of composure and quick chemistry. He didn’t force bad throws, handled pressure well, and looked like the steady presence the Buccaneers hoped he’d be when they brought him in.
Looking Ahead in the QB Room
Of course, the preseason is also about sorting out depth, and Bowles made it clear that Bridgewater will continue to rotate with Kyle Trask while rookie Connor Bazelak will also get opportunities.
“Going forward, Kyle [Trask] and him will play next week, and 'Baze' (Connor Bazelak) will play next week, and we’ll go from there,” Bowles explained.
That means more reps for Bridgewater as he continues to grow comfortable in the offense and build chemistry with the younger players. What stood out most in Bridgewater's debut is the way he elevated those around him.
At the end of the day, the Buccaneers don’t need Bridgewater to be a star, they need him to be reliable, steady and ready if called upon. Judging by his first preseason showing, he’s already checking those boxes and we will see where he ends up after next week.
