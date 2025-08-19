Bucs not concerned over rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison's injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison is still recovering from an injury he suffered earlier in the preseason.
Morrison, a second-round pick by the Bucs in the 2025 NFL Draft, is dealing with a hamstring injury months after undergoing hip surgery that hurt his chances of being a first-round selection. Despite his absence on the field, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't worried about Morrison's progress.
"I don't think it's a huge setback," Bowles said.
"He watches film all the time, comes in early, and puts the tape on. He wants to learn. It's just about physically going through the reps. Mentally, he goes through them. He's not a guy to just sit in the training room and be hurt. He's trying to get better at all the little things, so when he comes back, he's ready to go. We think he'll be ready, and we won't have any problem putting him in when we need to put him in."
Morrison approaching rookie season for Bucs
The Bucs hope to have Morrison back in time for the start of the regular season in three weeks' time, but it remains to be seen if he will be healthy by then.
Tampa Bay knew it needed to revamp its secondary after last season, so adding Morrison was a key part of the team's NFL Draft class. The Bucs want Morrison to be healthy once the season starts, so they are willing to be patient for him to recover from this recent injury before he gets back onto the gridiron.
The Bucs are back in action for their final preseason game when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST inside Raymond James Stadium. After the game, the Bucs will have to make difficult decisions to cut the roster down to just 53 players.
