Tom Brady Praises Buccaneers WR Mike Evans After Standout Performance vs. Chargers
Despite missing almost 4 games this season due to a hamstring injury, Mike Evans has still managed to further cement his status as one of the most dynamic receiving threats in the game. With 103 receiving TDs in his career, Evans is already top-10 in NFL history in that category, as well as top-25 in receiving yards, and at 31 years of age, he sure looks like he's got plenty of gas left in the tank.
In 2024, Evans currently ranks fourth in the league with 9 receiving TDs on the season. The only players ahead of him in that category — Ja'Marr Chase (15) , Terry McLauren (11), and Armon Ra St. Brown (10) — have each played in three more games than Evans has.
Following their 40-17 Week 15 victory over the Chargers in L.A., the Buccaneers now sit in the driver's seat of the NFC South division. It was a statement game for the Bucs, who would have ended up falling out of the playoff picture had they lost. And if it wasn't for Mike Evans' prolific performance in the game, that very well could have happened.
Evans dominated L.A.'s number one ranked scoring defense, putting up his best performance of this year with 9 catches, 159 yards and 2 TDs.
Although Evans' big performance caught received plenty of attention, it also caught the eye of his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
In his first season working as a color analyst for FOX, Brady has taken time each week to select his '"3 Stars of the Week". And it was no surprise to see Brady give some love to his former teammate in Tampa Bay following his standout performance against the Chargers, awarding one of his three stars to Mike Evans.
"I got to give my guy some love for the day he had in L.A. on Sunday. Nine catches, 159 yards and two TDs against a really good Chargers defense. It's awesome seeing Mike continue to ball out for the first-place Bucs. Let's see if they can get it done and this offense can stay hot when they take on the Cowboys this week."
Despite only playing together for three seasons, Tom Brady and Mike Evans had quite a connection. In fact, of Evans' 103 receiving touchdowns in his career, 33 of them came from Tom Brady. It's always good to see Brady acknowledge his former team, and Mike Evans was certainly deserving of it after his monster performance against the Chargers in Week 15.
