How to watch Buccaneers vs 49ers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home to Raymond James Stadium after another thrilling, last-minute victory over the Seattle Seahawks to push them to 4-1, setting up a high-stakes battle with the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC's top spot early in the season following the New York Giants' upset over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
Fans can expect a hard-fought matchup between two teams dealing with a slew of injuries as the Bucs aim to carry their momentum into this crucial game.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
• Date: Sunday, October 12th
• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST
• Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs 49ers on?
The Buccaneers-49ers game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs 49ers live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• 49ers Radio Network (KGO 810 AM & The Bone 107.7 FM in the Bay Area)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs 49ers betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers -3
• Over/Under: 47.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -162, 49ers +136
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs 49ers preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home for a high-stakes NFC showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, as both teams battle for the top spot in the conference early in the 2025 season. The Bucs will be without key contributors like Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, but Baker Mayfield is ready to go and rookie Emeka Egbuka continues to prove why the Bucs spent a first-round pick on him.
On defense, Tampa Bay's front seven, led by Vita Vea, Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby, will test the 49ers' offensive line and quarterback Mac Jones, who will once again fill in for the injured Brock Purdy. Fans can expect a hard-hitting matchup that will challenge both teams' depth, resilience and early NFC playoff positioning. Key matchups, star performances and late-game execution will likely determine who takes control of the NFC race.
