How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road for a pivotal NFC showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, a matchup that could carry major playoff implications later in the season. Tampa Bay enters the game riding high after a statement win over the San Francisco 49ers that vaulted them into the top spot in the NFC, while Detroit looks to rebound following a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can expect an intense, physical battle between two of the NFC's top contenders as both teams look to make an early statement in the playoff race.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions
• Date: Monday, October 20th
• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Location: Detroit, Michigan | Ford Field
What channel is Buccaneers vs Lions on?
The Buccaneers-Lions game will air on ABC/ESPN. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Lions live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Lions Radio Network (97.1 WXYT-FM in Detroit)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Lions betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers +6
• Over/Under: 52.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +215, Lions -265
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Lions preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Ford Field for a primetime Monday Night Football showdown with the Detroit Lions, a matchup that could carry major playoff implications in the NFC standings.
Tampa Bay gets a boost with Mike Evans returning to the lineup after missing time with a hamstring injury, while cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are also expected back. The Lions, meanwhile, will be without defensive back Brian Branch, who's suspended following his actions against Kansas City, but will regain a key piece up front with Alim McNeill returning to bolster their defensive line alongside Aidan Hutchinson.
The Bucs' depth will be tested once against one of the league's most balanced offenses, led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs. Tampa Bay's defense, anchored by Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr., will look to continue its strong play and slow down Detroit's explosive attack.
With both teams eyeing NFC supremacy, this contest could loom large in future playoff tiebreakers. Expect a physical, high-stakes battle where line play, secondary performance, and late-game execution could ultimately decide who takes control of the NFC race.
