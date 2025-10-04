How to watch Buccaneers vs Seahawks: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Seattle for a highly anticipated NFC showdown against the Seahawks, with both teams honoring their 1976 roots by wearing uniforms to mark the season they joined the NFL.
Fans can expect an exciting matchup between two 3-1 teams looking to prove themselves as serious contenders in the NFL. The Bucs will look to bounce back from a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and get a strong test on the road against a tough Seahawks squad.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks
• Date: Sunday, October 5th
• Kickoff Time: 4:05 PM EST
• Location: Seattle, Washington | Lumen Field
What channel is Buccaneers vs Seahawks on?
The Buccaneers-Seahawks game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Seahawks live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Seahawks Radio Network (Seattle Sports 710AM in Seattle)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Seahawks betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers +3.5
• Over/Under: 44.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +150, Seahawks -180
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Seahawks preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Seattle for a pivotal Week 5 NFC clash against the Seahawks, with both teams sporting 3-1 records. Despite missing key players like Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, Baker Mayfield is cleared to start, and rookie Emeka Egbuka continues to show why the Bucs drafted him in the first round.
On defense, Tampa Bay's front seven, led by Vita Vea, Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby, will challenge Sam Darnold, while Seattle also contends with injuries to cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, making this an early-season test of depth, resilience, and NFC playoff aspirations.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
