Bucs Gameday

How to watch Buccaneers vs Seahawks: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks in a throwback contest that takes it back to 1976.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacjker Yaya Diaby (0) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacjker Yaya Diaby (0) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Seattle for a highly anticipated NFC showdown against the Seahawks, with both teams honoring their 1976 roots by wearing uniforms to mark the season they joined the NFL.

Fans can expect an exciting matchup between two 3-1 teams looking to prove themselves as serious contenders in the NFL. The Bucs will look to bounce back from a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and get a strong test on the road against a tough Seahawks squad.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks
• Date: Sunday, October 5th
• Kickoff Time: 4:05 PM EST
• Location: Seattle, Washington | Lumen Field

Kenneth Walker II
Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

What channel is Buccaneers vs Seahawks on?

The Buccaneers-Seahawks game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for coverage.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Seahawks live

Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

READ MORE: Buccaneers secondary extremely thin for Seahawks matchup

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Seahawks Radio Network (Seattle Sports 710AM in Seattle)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Baker Mayfiel
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Buccaneers vs Seahawks betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers +3.5
• Over/Under: 44.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +150, Seahawks -180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Seattle for a pivotal Week 5 NFC clash against the Seahawks, with both teams sporting 3-1 records. Despite missing key players like Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, Baker Mayfield is cleared to start, and rookie Emeka Egbuka continues to show why the Bucs drafted him in the first round.

On defense, Tampa Bay's front seven, led by Vita Vea, Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby, will challenge Sam Darnold, while Seattle also contends with injuries to cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, making this an early-season test of depth, resilience, and NFC playoff aspirations.

READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield pokes fun at time with Panthers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers coach Skip Peete suffers medical episode during practice

•﻿ Former Buccaneers coach calls out major problem after team’s first loss

• Buccaneers adding competition for struggling starter

• Buccaneers' NFC South lead narrows after loss to Eagles

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News