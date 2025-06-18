Insane proposal has Steelers trading for Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield
There are bold predictions, and then there are really bold predictions.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been excellent for the franchise in his two years in Tampa Bay so far, throwing for 9,415 yards and 77 touchdowns including the playoffs. That faith earned him a three-year deal worth $100 million, and it showcased how much the Bucs believe in him to lead the franchise going forward. That's why trading him away in 2025 would be absolutely crazy, but that won't stop the possibility from being tossed around during the barren parts of the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon boldly predicted a Mayfield move to the Pittsburgh Steelers before November's trade deadline in an insane (but fitting for the criteria, we suppose) bold take.
Mayfield could be traded to Steelers
"It's possible considering the team is generally over the hill and the talented but inconsistent Mayfield tied [Kirk] Cousins with a league-high 16 interceptions in 2024," Gagnon wrote.
"Could a contender with quarterback issues decide to roll the dice on him taking off following a change of scenery? We won't speculate on injuries, but the Steelers and Vikings both come to mind in the event that either the Aaron Rodgers experiment blows up quickly or J.J. McCarthy gets off to a horrible start in Minnesota.
"We’ll lean toward the Vikes having a longer leash with their young quarterback, because who knows what will happen with the 41-year-old Rodgers."
Mayfield had an issue with turnovers last season, but he still led the Bucs to their fifth consecutive division title. If the Bucs keep winning, Mayfield will likely be a big reason why, so they should keep their quarterback at all costs — to trade him seems downright preposterous.
The Steelers could put together a compelling offer for Mayfield, but it should take a godfather's offer for the Bucs to even consider moving on from him, and even then, the Buccaneers would likely decline.
