Jason Licht opens up about Buccaneers drafting FCS edge rusher
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed some needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they were also able to take some players who weren't necessarily needs now as they look to build for the future.
The Bucs shocked a lot of people by taking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with their first overall pick, but over their next four picks in the draft, they addressed the defensive side of the ball, taking FCS Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker in the fourth round.
Walker should be able to come and compete for snaps at the outside linebacker spot off the edge for the Buccaneers and will have the time to develop and learn behind Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby. He has a great skill set after dominating at the FCS level and proved himself even more by showing out at the Senior Bowl.
Walker may not have been at the top of many general managers' minds through the draft, but he was on Jason Licht's, as Tampa Bay's GM opened up on 95.2 WDAE that he had to be convinced not to move up and take the physical edge out of Central Arkansas.
“David Walker. Just wow. He’s one of my favorite players," said Licht. “I had to convince other office members to not let me do anything stupid and mortgage the future to move up for David Walker. I ended up being patient, and it paid off this time.”
Walker is a physical specimen who loves to use the bull rush to push into opposing teams' backfields. Throughout his career, he consistently piled up tackles for loss and sacks on his way to becoming one of the most heralded defenders at the FCS level. While being uber productive in college, not all the physical traits are there for Walker and he will need to develop and learn how to use his frame and other nuances to continue being effective at the professional level.
