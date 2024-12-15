Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make a statement on Sunday with a win over the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs can possibly still win the division with a loss, but a win would put them two games ahead of the Falcons for the NFC South divisional crown and give them a win over an opponent above .500 in the second half of the season — Something the team hasn't had during their three-game win streak.
It won't be easy, as the Chargers boast a tough defense and injuries have wiped out the Bucs' secondary. However, if the Bucs follow these keys to cannon fire they can steal a road win and make their path back to the playoffs that much easier.
Put Interior Pressure On Justin Herbert
The Chargers boast a pair of impressive bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt, but their interior has been a soft spot on their offensive line. Between their three interior starters, they have allowed 12 sacks and a whopping 67 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Right guard Trey Pipkins III has allowed five sacks and 22 pressures, center Bradley Bozeman has allowed two sacks and 18 pressures, while left guard Zion Johnson has allowed five sacks and 27 pressures. Meanwhile, their quarterback Justin Herbert has been dealing with an ankle injury limiting his mobility.
All this to say is that the Bucs need Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey to dominate on Sunday. The pair of defensive tackles have been disruptive over the course of the season. Vea and Kancey are tied for the team lead in sacks with six a piece and have 65 combined pressures on the season. If the Bucs are going to win on Sunday, the dynamic duo at defensive tackle will need to have a big game.
Play Mistake Free Football
This usually goes without saying every week, but it holds even more importance this week against the Chargers. With a +11 turnover ratio, Los Angeles' defense will make the Bucs pay if they can't play clean football. In his last three games, quarterback Baker Mayfield's play has been erratic. Over that time he's thrown four interceptions and has had five fumbles, three of them lost. The Bucs have continued to set themselves back with penalties on the offense side of the ball, putting them in long down and distance situations, and their third down conversion rate has plummeted.
The Chargers boast a deep pass rush rotation that will make Mayfield's life a nightmare if the Bucs can't move the ball effectively and avoid costly penalties. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter likes to move his players around all over the field, causing confusion for opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield will need to be sound in his reads and accurate with his throws or else the Chargers secondary will capitalize on the chaos.
Stick To The Ground Game
The Chargers have the 13th-best rush defense in the NFL anchored by nose tackle Poona Ford and a litany of playmakers on every level of the field. Los Angeles' defense is filled with speed and defenders that fly to the ball, doing a great job at limiting yards after contact. As a unit, they're allowing just 117.6 yards per game on the ground.
The Buccaneers are averaging 138.2 yards per game on the ground and have routinely outrushed what top run defenses have allowed. The Bucs boast a three-headed committee of backs that all have contributed to a season total of 1,798 yards on the ground, — a far cry from the 1,509 yards they totaled over the 2023 season. And while the Bucs may be without Bucky Irving on Sunday, who is dealing with back, hip, and toe injuries, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are more than capable of leading the way. If the Bucs want to come out of L.A. with an upset win, sticking to the ground game will be an important part of the recipe.
