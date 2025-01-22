Could Jamel Dean Be a Cap Casualty for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is a key part of the team's defense. However, his price tag continues to grow.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes his cap hit could be enough to warrant the Buccaneers releasing him this offseason.
"Jamel Dean isn't higher on this list because the Bucs lost Carlton Davis last offseason. It would be hard to completely turn over the cornerback position in a two-year span. However, the cap savings are good enough to warrant mentioning. The Bucs would create $8.4 million in cap space if they parted ways with Dean," Ballentine writes.
"For a team that's going to have limited options to create cap space, that could be tempting. Chris Godwin is among the team's pending free agents, so it could be a priority to carve out space for his extension. Dean started 12 games this season and only registered seven passes defended while giving up a passer rating of 91.2 when targeted."
Dean, 28, was limited to just 12 games this season due to injury, but he can still be a key piece for the Buccaneers in the secondary.
Though the question still remains, how much is Dean truly worth? That's a question for general manager Jason Licht to answer.
