Could Jamel Dean Be a Cap Casualty for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Jamel Dean may have played his last down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is a key part of the team's defense. However, his price tag continues to grow.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes his cap hit could be enough to warrant the Buccaneers releasing him this offseason.

"Jamel Dean isn't higher on this list because the Bucs lost Carlton Davis last offseason. It would be hard to completely turn over the cornerback position in a two-year span. However, the cap savings are good enough to warrant mentioning. The Bucs would create $8.4 million in cap space if they parted ways with Dean," Ballentine writes.

"For a team that's going to have limited options to create cap space, that could be tempting. Chris Godwin is among the team's pending free agents, so it could be a priority to carve out space for his extension. Dean started 12 games this season and only registered seven passes defended while giving up a passer rating of 91.2 when targeted."

Dean, 28, was limited to just 12 games this season due to injury, but he can still be a key piece for the Buccaneers in the secondary.

Though the question still remains, how much is Dean truly worth? That's a question for general manager Jason Licht to answer.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

