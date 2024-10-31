Starting Bucs LB Non-Participant in Thursday Practice Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had an extra day of rest as they gear up for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, but there are still a few players to watch on the injury report for Thursday — the first of the week with the Monday night schedule.
Tampa Bay's Halloween practice kicks off a week against the Kansas City Chiefs, who despite a nice memory in 2020 after beating them in the Super Bowl, have beaten the Bucs in their last two regular-season matchups. And when the Bucs go to play them this time, they could be shorthanded once again.
There were a few players not participating for Thursday's practice. Bucs wideout Sterling Shepard (hamstring), running back Bucky Irving (toe), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (calf) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle/chest) did not participate.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Listed As Trade Candidate For Former Pro Bowl Cornerback
That last one is one to watch, as the Bucs are already having problems at inside linebacker and David is certainly the best one in the room. Irving will likely be in play for Monday, as Bowles said on Thursday that the team is taking it easy with Irving in practice so he can play during the game.
On Kansas City's side, OL Ethan Driskell (illness), CB Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) and wideout Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) did not participate.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup
• Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Remains a Top Quarterback in the NFL
• Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles