Buccaneers Land Two Pro Bowl Games Selections in the Trenches
If we're being honest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have no players in the Pro Bowl Games this year because they'll be busy prepping for a Super Bowl.
However, even if the Buccaneers don't make it to the final game of the season, it's encouraging to know the team has several Pro Bowl-caliber players on the roster, beginning with left tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea.
We all know the area referred to as 'the trenches' is the most valuable piece of real estate on a football field, and Tampa Bay having two top-shelf competitors in there is a big reason why the team remains competitive throughout all the ups and downs of an NFL season.
"Vea plays a central role in a Buccaneers defense that has been stout against the run again in 2024, ranking fifth in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (99.9)," the team shared via press release. "If Tampa Bay can hold onto its top five ranking against the run this season, the Buccaneers will have finished as a top-five run defense in 5-of-6 seasons since Vea became a full-time starter in 2019, including twice boasting the NFL’s best (2019-20). Since 2019, Tampa Bay ranks first in rush defense (94.1 rush yards per game), first in fewest yards allowed per rush attempt (4.0), third in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (68) and second in sacks (279.0)."
About Wirfs, the team also said, "Four Pro Bowl honors are the most by an offensive lineman in franchise history, surpassing Tony Mayberry (three), and tying Jimmie Giles for the third-most selections among all offensive players in team annals, trailing only Mike Alstott (six) and Mike Evans (five). He also joined Alstott as Tampa Bay’s lone offensive players to have earned four or more consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, and became the first Buccaneers player on either side of the ball to accomplish this feat since Gerald McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-17."
The Bucs also had several players selected as alternates. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and kicker Chase McLaughlin are first alternates, while linebacker Lavonte David and receiver Mike Evans are also alternates who may step in if others selected cannot or opt out of participating.
