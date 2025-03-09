Buccaneers’ dream free-agent target is off the market
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to look elsewhere for a game-changing pass rusher.
The Buccaneers saw their potential trade target, Myles Garrett, sign a record-setting contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, officially taking him off the market.
Tampa Bay had been rumored as a possible suitor for the four-time All-Pro, but the Browns made their stance clear by locking up Garrett with a deal averaging $40 million per year, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter, the contract, negotiated by Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports and Browns general manager Andrew Berry, also includes a no-trade clause, ensuring he remains in Cleveland through the 2030 season.
The extension puts an end to speculation that Garrett could be on the move after he requested a trade in early February. Reports indicated that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with him regarding the request, as the team remained firm in its decision to keep him.
The Buccaneers which have been searching for defensive help this year, now must explore other options for their pass rush.
