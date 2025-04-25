WATCH: Highlights from new Buccaneers standout WR Emeka Egbuka
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something that not many had on their radar... they used their first-round pick on an offensive weapon rather than on defense.
With so many offensive players being taken ahead of the Bucs with the 19th pick, it seemed that the front office would have their pick of defensive players, but instead, they took accomplished, proven Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka played all four seasons at Ohio State and started his final three seasons. Throughout his career in the Horseshoe, Egbuka set the program record for receptions with 205 and learned under Brian Hartline, who is notable for developing some of the best wide receivers to make it into the league.
While the Bucs could have gone defense in the first, Jason Licht and company felt comfortable enough to take Egbuka. Egbuka will now give quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon alongside Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Cade Otton.
The Buccaneers will likely look to fill out their defense here in the next rounds of the NFL Draft, but in the meantime, check out Egbuka's highlights from his time at Ohio State and how he will be able to have a positive impact on the Buccaneers' offense.
