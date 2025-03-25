Buccaneers hire front office staffer from Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added an experienced front office staffer to their team.
According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the Bucs have hired Zach Beistline as their new director of football research. Beistline has spent the last 12 seasons working for the Jacksonville Jaguars as an analyst prior to being named their director of game management more recently.
Although Beistline remains a bit of a mystery in terms of what his greatest strengths are, it's encouraging to see that the Buccaneers are looking for new perspectives from a football research and game management perspective.
Todd Bowles, despite his strengths, has garnered quite a bit of criticism in recent years for his game management as a head coach. Although he made progress this past season, Bowles earned himself a reputation for being overly conservative in 4th down decision making. Too many times, Bowles opted to play the field position game by punting the ball away on 4th and short as opposed to providing his offense an opportunity to extend drives.
Bowles has also struggled with his clock management, having gone into halftime with multiple time outs as opposed using them to his advantage and trying to add points on the board.
Again, it's important to note that Bowles has made some strides in this regard, but bringing in a new voice who is expected to have input in game management decisions — or at least planning for different scenarios — tells us that Bowles is open to expanding his horizons.
Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars put on a full court press to lure former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to become their new head coach despite the fact that he had already verbally agreed to return to Tampa Bay, this move also represents at least a little bit of revenge.
Considering Beistline had been with Jacksonville for well over a decade, it's clear that the organization valued his contributions. Hopefully, Beistline will bring some new perspectives to the Buccaneers staff while helping to guide Bowles as he continues to evolve as a head coach from a game management perspective.
