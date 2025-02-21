Buccaneers projected to sign Pro Bowl defender from NFC South rival
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four consecutive NFC South Championships. Tom Brady handed off the torch to Baker Mayfield and the success hasn't stopped, including a 10-7 mark in 2024 as the Buccaneers advanced to the NFL playoffs once again.
Tampa Bay isn't looking to relinquish control of the division even after being threatened by the Atlanta Falcons last year and with the Carolina Panthers on the come-up. The Buccaneers can increase their chances of another repeat by operating smartly through free agency and the draft this offseason.
The team doesn't have a ton of cap space to work with after committing a ton of money to homegrown talent. With that being said, maybe they could convince a veteran to jump on board in Tampa Bay's pursuit of another Super Bowl run.
USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently identified the best free agency fit for every team in the league. He projected Atlanta Falcons' outside linebacker Matthew Judon to the Buccaneers which would certainly provide a shakeup in the NFC South.
Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons last season after being traded to the franchise in August by the New England Patriots. The move didn't appear to be fruitful as he only totaled 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
"The Buccaneers don't have a lot of cap space, so they may find themselves bargain-hunting a bit. Judon is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, as he generated just 4.5 sacks and 25 pressures," Camenker wrote. "However, he was traded to the Falcons just a month before the regular season, so perhaps the Buccaneers can sell themselves on him regaining his form with a full offseason in Todd Bowles' system."
Judon may very well be worth a look for the Buccaneers considering he's only two years removed from a dominant stretch where he recorded at least six sacks in six straight seasons.
That includes 12.5 sacks in 2021 and a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022. Judon is still only 32 and a chance to revitalize his stock on a contender might be alluring if Tampa Bay does come calling.
Plus, Jones would get a crack at facing off against the New England Patriots in 2025 to prove a point against his former team.
Judon was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his nine years, he has totaled 410 tackles, 94 tackles for loss, 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned 27 yards for a touchdown. Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler, earning those selections in four straight years from 2019-22.
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At EDGE/OLB For The 2025 Season?
Adam Gotsis, 10th year
Deion Jones, 10th year
Joe Tryon, 5th year
Eric Banks, 5th year
Logan Hall, 4th year
Calijah Kancey, 3rd year
Yaya Diaby, 3rd year
Mike Greene, 3rd year
Jose Ramirez, 3rd year
Markee Watts, 3rd year
C.J. Brewer, 2nd year
Chris Braswell, 2nd year
Daniel Grzesiak, 2nd year
