Buccaneers reveal multiple new jersey numbers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, starting with dynamic Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round.
General manager Jason Licht balanced both sides of the ball throughout the draft, bringing in a mix of playmakers and defenders expected to compete for roles right away on this Buccaneers squad.
Thursday, the team has revealed the jersey numbers each new rookie will wear as they begin their NFL journey in Tampa Bay:
WR Emeka Egbuka (1st round): No. 9
CB Benjamin Morrison (2nd round): No. 21
CB Jacob Parrish (3rd round): No. 25
OLB David Walker (4th round): No. 51
DL Elijah Roberts (5th round): No. 95
WR Tez Johnson (7th round): No. 83
Egbuka’s No. 9 brings instant flash to a wide receiver room that just got more explosive. Tampa Bay also doubled down on secondary help with Morrison and Parrish, who will wear traditional cornerback numbers as they compete for playing time.
On defense, Walker and Roberts bring much-needed front-seven depth, donning physical, no-nonsense numbers at 51 and 95, respectively. Tez Johnson rounds out the class with No. 83, adding another layer of speed and versatility to the offense.
While jersey numbers are always subject to change as the roster shuffles throughout training camp, this is the first look at what the new class will wear as they try to make their mark in Tampa Bay.
With rookie minicamp around the corner, fans will get their first glimpse of these players donning their new numbers at the team facility. The Buccaneers are hopeful this class can contribute immediately, especially with expectations rising after a strong 2024 campaign.
