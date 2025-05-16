Bucs star WR Mike Evans links up with Jerry Rice in must-see video
Mike Evans is appreciated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans. However, he is probably one of the most underappreciated and underrated star wide receivers the NFL has ever seen.
He doesn't have a podcast, he goes about his business on the field without a ton of fanfare, isn't a prima donna, and does his charity work behind the scenes, not wanting to be put in the spotlight for the good work that he is doing.
Evans will go down as one of the best receivers to ever play the game, despite not getting the national attention he deserves. Following the 2024 season, Evans finally started to receive some of the recognition he deserved as he recorded his 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season, tying the legendary Jerry Rice for such consecutive seasons.
Evans has done this in his 11 years in the league and will be looking to break Rice's record here in year 12 in 2025. Before the season gets underway, Rice and Evans linked up for a special through the Players Tribune where they talked about route running, records, and what it means to be original.
Man, that was special.
Having two of the greatest at their position talk ball and give each other their respective flowers should not go overlooked. Rice has a ton of knowledge that could help Evans extend his streak - something that Rice himself said he is rooting for.
Rice also holds the record for the total seasons with 1,000 yards receiving with 14, and if Evans can see himself getting there and potentially breaking it, then he would cement himself amongst the greatest of the greats to ever play the game of football. That record is a ways away, and with Evans continuing to get older, there is no guarantee that his sights are set on it.
Either way, Evans will go down in history. He is undoubtedly a shoo-in to etch his name in Canton and receive a golden jacket and bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
