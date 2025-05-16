Predicting the Buccaneers' throwback 'creamsicle' uniform game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now officially know when they will be facing their opponents in 2025.
Tampa Bay will be featured in four primetime games, starting with a Monday Night Football match in Houston against the Texans in Week 2. Some other highlights include playing the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 4, a two-week road trip to Buffalo and LA to face the Bills and Rams and four NFC South games in five weeks to end the season.
There is plenty to unpack once schedules are released, but perhaps the most fun of them all is trying to decipher when the Buccaneers will wear their patented 'creamsicle' alternate uniforms.
Sadly, the Bucs haven't been all that successful when rocking the creamsicles in the recent past, but they still look amazing nonetheless.
When looking at the schedule, it might be hard to find a spot that fits best for the occasion. However, when you look closer, there is the perfect spot to don them, albeit with a twist.
In Week 5, the Buccaneers will be heading to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks. This seems like the perfect spot for the Buccaneers to break out the throwback uniforms. The Bucs likely would go away from the creamsicle top and white pants, instead flipping the combination and going with a white top with creamsicle accents and creamsicle pants.
To add even more intrigue, the Seahawks have one of the best throwback uniforms in the league, making it the opportune time for a fantastic uniform game.
The contrast between Seattle's blue and grey combination and Tampa Bay's creamsicle and white would provide a great watching experience for both those at the game and home. As the kids would say, it would feed families.
It is no foregone conclusion that this will be the case, but it would make a ton of sense for both teams. The NFL extended how many games teams can wear alternate uniforms this offseason, and while the opportunity is there, don't expect Tampa Bay to wear the creamsicles more than once in 2025.
