Buccaneers praised for having one of NFL's best position groups
Trevor Sikkema is a rising star in the NFL media space. Currently serving as the lead NFL Draft Analyst for Pro Football Focus and a co-host of the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast, Sikkema has become a go-to expert for making guest appearances on big-time shows and podcasts due to his charismatic personality and extensive knowledge of the NFL.
READ MORE: BREAKING: 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule revealed
Sikkema is also a diehard Buccaneers fan. After all, his Twitter handle is still 'TampaBayTre'. That said, he has always done an excellent job of restricting his own bias and remaining objective when providing his analysis. This week, Sikkema made a guest appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, the former host of Good Morning Football for the NFL Network.
During the interview, Sikkema was tasked with ranking the top-5 skill position groups in the NFL. Sikkema analyzed the league's most explosive offenses, each absolutely loaded with firepower at key positions such as wide receiver, running back and tight end.
Sikkema's ranking of top-5 skill position groups in the NFL went as follows:
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. Detroit Lions
4. Cincinnati Bengals
5. Minnesota Vikings
It was a bit of a surprise to see the Buccaneers ahead of a team like the Detroit Lions, but Sikkema did a good job explaining his logic. Here's what he had to say about why he ranked the Bucs as the second-best group of skill position players in the entire league.
"I'll have a little bit of a homer pick here and I'll take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at number two. But I got reasons why!" Sikkema said. "Obviously, Mike Evans is a 1,000-yard machine. Chris Godwin, he's coming back from injury, but he's still Chris Godwin. They just drafted Emeka Egbuka to have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, along with Jalen McMillan."
Sikkema expanded beyond just talking about the WR room.
"Cade Otton is good at tight end... And then obviously you've got Bucky Irving, the phenom from last year," he said.
Sikkema isn't wrong. The Bucs are absolutely stacked at RB and WR, and with Cade Otton establishing himself as one of the more reliable tight ends in the league, the sky really is the limit for this offense. Baker Mayfield, just like his new OC Josh Grizzard, will have no excuses not to put up a ton of points in 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers reportedly set for Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Last two Buccaneers OCs to face each other in Week 1 Panthers-Jaguars matchup
• Buccaneers reportedly opening season with rivalry game on the road
• Will the Buccaneers play an international game in 2025?
• Buccaneers star defender 'pissed off' ahead of 2025 season