Buccaneers star takes funny jab at Tom Brady: ‘He's fragile, he's old’
Tom Brady is enjoying the second stint of his life and career, spending most of his efforts in the broadcast booth for FOX while also becoming the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. That's all after spending 23 years on the gridiron for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which netted him a whopping seven Super Bowl rings and the title of the greatest of all time.
Brady is perhaps the most decorated player in NFL history, and for good reason. Much of his success came during his time in New England before he opted for a change of scenery, relocating to the Sunshine State to join the Buccaneers in 2020 where he spent the final three seasons of his illustrious career.
Brady's arrival just so happened to coincide with Tampa Bay selecting a future All-Pro at both tackle spots in Tristan Wirfs, who immediately stepped in to help protect the GOAT, winning a Super Bowl in his rookie season and Brady's seventh and last.
In a recent sit down interview with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson on their Calm Down Podcast live from the Buccaneers' She is Football Summit, Wirfs took a subtle, yet hilarious jab at his former quarterback.
"Yeah, Tom was my QB. They were like 'Don't let anybody touch him', and I was like 'Alright I'll try my best' — he's fragile, he's old. Not that old, not that old!"
Ouch.
While honest, it is shocking to hear a former teammate dog Brady outside of those like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, but Wirfs did just that. However, with Andrews and Thompson both reeling in shock that Wirfs would go that far, he quickly recanted after realizing that Brady isn't that far off from his own mother's age.
"He's like, two years younger than my mom. Sorry, sorry, sorry!".
The conversation surrounding Brady continued after the antics. Wirfs discussed how his former quarterback helped him in his career, especially early, pointing towards Brady's conversation with him about taking care of his body — a big reason why Brady was able to sustain so much success for the length that he did.
Brady is now on to his second calling surrounding the game and Wirfs is searching for his second Super Bowl ring while blocking Baker Mayfield's blindside. With Brady a lock to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Wirfs very well could end up joining him in Canton after already having a Super Bowl, two All-Pros and four Pro Bowls under his belt through just five years in his career.
