Buccaneers urged to sign 2-time Super Bowl champion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid offseason thus far. They put together a nice haul in the NFL Draft by getting two proven, skillful wide receivers and doubled up on defense, getting younger along the defensive line and secondary.
Much of the Bucs' focus this offseason, via the NFL Draft or free agency market, has centered around their defense. Tampa Bay's offense has steadily improved over the past two seasons with Baker Mayfield taking the snaps from center, but the defense, on the other hand, has had a steady decline.
The main moves made during free agency usually come early on once the period opens in March, and the Bucs took advantage of that by re-signing key players and bringing in perhaps their biggest signing in 2025 in edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Reddick is out to prove that he still has what it takes to be an elite edge rusher in this league, but with still plenty of unproven options at the position, Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie believes the Bucs should target former two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller despite drafting an edge to pair with Chris Braswell, Yaya Diaby and the aforementioned Reddick.
"Miller is 36 years old now and did not play more than 30 snaps in any game last season with Buffalo. However, he’s still an effective pass rusher, ranking 11th in pressure rate out of 212 players with 150+ pass rushing snaps in 2024," wrote Xie. "If Miller is producing two to three important pressures per game on the likes of Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff, that might be what Tampa Bay needs to truly threaten a Super Bowl run."
While still semi-productive last season with the Bills, Miller is not getting any younger at 36 years old. Xie did mention the Bucs taking David Walker and Elijah Roberts, but I don't think adding Miller to the mix would make a whole lot of sense, considering that is the one position they have continuously looked to get younger at over the past few draft classes.
Youth not only plays a factor in this for me, but glaring needs elsewhere, particularly at inside linebacker, should be addressed before taking on a veteran whose production could come into question at a position where you are now plentiful at.
While intriguing, it just doesn't make much sense for the Buccaneers at this point and time.
