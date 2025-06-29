This Buccaneers veteran is still proving age is just a number in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are steamrolling towards training camp, when we will finally get a glimpse into what the 2025 squad will look like once pads come on.
Many eyes will be on what the defense looks like with the struggles they faced last season, but the offense, as always, will also command much attention, especially with the addition of newcomer Emeka Egbuka.
Tampa Bay's offense has been one of the best in the league over the past couple of seasons. The passing game has exploded with Baker Mayfield slinging the ball, and the running game has elevated from one of the worst in the league to one of the best with the emergence of Bucky Irving beside Rachaad White.
One of the most underrated players in the NFL also resides on the Bucs offense in wide receiver Mike Evans.
READ MORE: New trade proposal would send Buccaneers Super Bowl champion to Raiders
This past season, Evans recorded his 11th-straight 1,000-yard receiving season, tying him with the great Jerry Rice for such consecutive seasons, and will be looking to break that record here in his 12th season.
Evans will enter the 2025 season at 32 years of age, but he isn't slowing down anytime soon. That is why he makes Pro Football Focus' list of top veterans who are performing at the highest of levels despite being in the late portion of their careers.
"Evans made history last season, tying Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards (11) despite missing time with a hamstring injury," wrote Ryan Smith. "He was elite in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff loss to the Commanders (91.8 overall grade), dominating longtime rival Marshon Lattimore. He caught all six targets thrown his way in the matchup for 84 yards and a touchdown while also drawing a defensive pass interference penalty."
READ MORE: Bucs head coach Todd Bowles reacts to his new extension
Super Bowl champion, two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and franchise leader in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions, Evans has been the model of consistency not only in Tampa Bay, but across the NFL.
Evans has not only been excellent on the field, but off of it as well, earning four nominations for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and winning the 2024 Ed Block Courage award for his continuous contributions to the community and leadership efforts.
Enough can't be said about the player and person that Evans is. He continues to show time and time again why he is one of the best to ever play the game, even if he doesn't get the recognition he rightly deserves.
It's unknown when he will decide to hang the cleats up, but in Tampa Bay, we will continue to cherish the greatness of Evans as he looks to set more records and hopefully achieve a second Lombardi Trophy before it is all said and done.
READ MORE: Bucs GM Jason Licht reacts to his new extension
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Grading the Buccaneers' extensions of Todd Bowles and Jason Licht
• This Buccaneers rookie will have our attention during training camp
• Which Buccaneers legend would we like to see on the team today?