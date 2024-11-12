Todd Bowles Says Buccaneers 'Don’t Need Any New Players'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been having struggles, to put it lightly, They've gone 1-5 in their last six games, derailing a promising 3-1 start. There's been a few reasons for that, but two notable ones stick out — personnel problems and injuries.
Tampa Bay has been massively hit with the injury bug, losing players like WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, CB Jamel Dean and LT Tristan Wirfs for extended periods of time and dealing with nagging injuries to players like DB Tykee Smith and WR Jalen McMillan. On top of that, there are some personnel problems Tampa Bay is facing, particularly at linebacker — linebacker K.J. Britt has struggled in coverage, and the Bucs haven't found a good way to mask that weakness.
That all sounds like a recipe for Tampa Bay to try and find some help, but the team's head coach doesn't think that's the answer. When asked if the team would try to bring some new players in on the Monday after its 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Todd Bowles asserted that new players isn't what the team needs right now.
“We don’t need any new players. No doubt about it," Bowles said. "If we stop making mistakes that we’re making, we’re in every game at the end. We have to turn it around and turn those losses into wins.”
The statement echoes a mentality that Bowles has had for a little bit. He's mentioned previously that the answers to the team's problems are in the locker room, and that would come down to proper execution and discipline — two things Tampa Bay hasn't been able to grasp over this recent four-game skid. Bowles trusts the players and depth he has in the locker room, and he believes that if that execution and discipline can return, Tampa Bay will start winning games.
That being said, the playoffs are looking increasingly difficult for the Buccaneers, and with injuries piling up, the team may want to consider scouring the free agency market to add some help. The Bucs did not make any moves at the trade deadline, so from here on out, that would be their only option.
