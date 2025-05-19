Two-time Pro Bowl safety named Buccaneers' best free agency fit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added to their defense in a big way in both free agency and the NFL Draft, signing edge rusher Haason Reddick and drafting numerous defensive pieces. But they don't have to be done.
There are still a few solid players lingering in free agency who have yet to be signed, and the Bucs could take advantage. The team's entire offense has returned for 2025 (with a first-round addition in Emeka Egbuka), but while the team did grab some defensive players, there could still be some more signings on the horizon.
ESPN's Matt Bowen recently went over best team fits for some of the NFL's biggest free agents on the market right now, and in his eyes, the Bucs would be a great fit for safety Justin Simmons. Simmons played for the Falcons last year in a pedestrian effort, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time Second Team All-Pro with the Denver Broncos before that.
Here's what Bowen wrote about the fit:
"Cincinnati and Carolina would also work here, but Simmons fits really well as an interchangeable safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in Todd Bowles' defense. The Bucs played the most zone coverage in the league last season (71.7% of the time), and Simmons can spin to the post or walk down in Cover 3. He's an excellent communicator with field awareness. Simmons has picked off 32 passes over his nine-year career, including two last season."
This makes for an interesting question. Tampa Bay's safety room may be set up top with Tykee Smith moving to safety alongside Winfield Jr. — from that lens, Simmons may not have room to start, so a free agency signing like this wouldn't make much sense. However, the depth behind those two in Tampa Bay is pretty poor, as only Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Izien in a pinch are waiting if Winfield Jr. or Smith get hurt. Should Simmons be willing to be a rotational player or a backup player, he might fit in, but if not, it's unlikely he'd start.
Tampa Bay has a little time to make a decision like this, but it would want to get it done before training camp starts in July.
