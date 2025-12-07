Will Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs play vs. Saints in Week 14?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without their franchise left tackle, Tristan Wirfs. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wirfs will be held out of the Bucs’ Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs (questionable, oblique) is not expected to play Sunday vs New Orleans, barring surprise, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 7, 2025

Wirfs ruled out vs. New Orleans

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks for wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It was a bit of a surprise when Wirfs popped up on the injury report this week with an oblique injury, as the All-Pro was his usual dominant self during last week’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Not only did Wirfs play the entire game vs. Arizona, but he hauled in his first career TD reception, which not only provided his team with a much-needed six-point boost on the scoreboard but also electrified the crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

We have little to no information regarding the severity of the oblique injury Wirfs is dealing with aside from the fact that it forced him to miss practices on Wednesday and Thursday this past week.

However, when Wirfs was upgraded to a limited participant for Friday’s practice, the general speculation was that he was trending in the right direction and more than likely going to suit up for this crucial NFC South rivalry game. As a result, it’s fair to say that Wirfs being ruled out for this contest comes as a little bit of a surprise.

The right decision

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Whether this decision was made by Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers' medical staff, Wirfs himself, or a combination of all three, the final result remains the same. And ultimately, if there's any doubt regarding Wirfs' health for this game, then the right decision was made.

The Saints are 2-10, and even though the Buccaneers have a very manageable schedule to close out the season, there are a number of games that, at least on paper, should provide more resistance to the Bucs than what the Saints are expected to bring to the table on Sunday.

Although many are surely disappointed by this news, with WIrfs clearly being less than 100% healthy at this time, it’s a wise decision to hold him out. Not only should the Bucs be capable of holding the fort down against a 2-win football team without him in the lineup, but when evaluating the big picture, the Buccaneers will be putting their best foot forward if they have their All-Pro LT healthy for the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

