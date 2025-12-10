Buccaneers to be without important starter against Falcons along with two more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with the injury bug all season long, and it bit them in the behind once again in their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Following the loss, Tampa Bay placed starting left guard Ben Bredeson on injured reserve (IR), ending his regular season, and it now appears that they will be without a few other key starters when they face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in an almost must-win situation.

Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Todd Bowles informed the media that starting linebacker SirVocea Dennis would be out against the Falcons with a quad injury, while tight end Cade Otton and safety Tykee Smith are both doubtful to play with knee and neck/shoulder injuries.

Buccaneers once again shorthanded

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) and linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Todd Bowles rules out SirVocea Dennis and Rashad Wisdom, but says that Tykee Smith and Cade Otton will be listed as DOUBTFUL.



Bowles says that Mike Evans has shown him everything he needs to play this week — Jalen McMillan should he questionable and could go as well pic.twitter.com/SIYsQNKPdH — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 10, 2025

READ MORE: Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return

While it is nice to see that the Bucs are potentially getting two offensive weapons back in Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, the defensive losses drastically change things with Atlanta coming into town.

Even though Dennis hasn't been what was expected of him this season, it is still a loss, as the Bucs will now have to turn towards a platoon in the middle with Deion Jones likely getting the start. Smith is an even bigger loss, as he made a fantastic transition from nickel corner in his rookie season to safety this year alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. With Smith out, it will be interesting to see if the Bucs look to start Christian Izien or Kaevon Merriweather in his stead, but either way, expect both to get heavy run against the Falcons.

Fortunately for the Bucs' defense, the Falcons are going to be without their star wide receiver Drake London, but that doesn't mean they should come into this one expecting an easy game. Kirk Cousins has shown time and time again that he can shred a Todd Bowles defense.

The loss of Otton isn't as drastic as the losses on the defensive side of the ball. Otton has yet to make any impact through 13 games this season, and more playing time for a player like Devin Culp could open the eyes of the coaching staff on who should be getting more snaps moving forward. Expect Payne Durham to get the start, however, with Culp being mixed in on obvious passing plays and downs.

READ MORE: Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Dave Canales admits to being 'emotionally charged' watching Bucs-Saints game

• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield significantly struggling in crucial area

• Buccaneers in serious danger in NFC South after brutal Saints loss

• Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints