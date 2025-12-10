Buccaneers to be without important starter against Falcons along with two more
In this story:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with the injury bug all season long, and it bit them in the behind once again in their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.
Following the loss, Tampa Bay placed starting left guard Ben Bredeson on injured reserve (IR), ending his regular season, and it now appears that they will be without a few other key starters when they face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in an almost must-win situation.
Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Todd Bowles informed the media that starting linebacker SirVocea Dennis would be out against the Falcons with a quad injury, while tight end Cade Otton and safety Tykee Smith are both doubtful to play with knee and neck/shoulder injuries.
Buccaneers once again shorthanded
READ MORE: Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return
While it is nice to see that the Bucs are potentially getting two offensive weapons back in Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, the defensive losses drastically change things with Atlanta coming into town.
Even though Dennis hasn't been what was expected of him this season, it is still a loss, as the Bucs will now have to turn towards a platoon in the middle with Deion Jones likely getting the start. Smith is an even bigger loss, as he made a fantastic transition from nickel corner in his rookie season to safety this year alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. With Smith out, it will be interesting to see if the Bucs look to start Christian Izien or Kaevon Merriweather in his stead, but either way, expect both to get heavy run against the Falcons.
Fortunately for the Bucs' defense, the Falcons are going to be without their star wide receiver Drake London, but that doesn't mean they should come into this one expecting an easy game. Kirk Cousins has shown time and time again that he can shred a Todd Bowles defense.
The loss of Otton isn't as drastic as the losses on the defensive side of the ball. Otton has yet to make any impact through 13 games this season, and more playing time for a player like Devin Culp could open the eyes of the coaching staff on who should be getting more snaps moving forward. Expect Payne Durham to get the start, however, with Culp being mixed in on obvious passing plays and downs.
READ MORE: Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Dave Canales admits to being 'emotionally charged' watching Bucs-Saints game
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield significantly struggling in crucial area
• Buccaneers in serious danger in NFC South after brutal Saints loss
• Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole