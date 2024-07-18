Bucs News: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Names Starting Inside Linebacker for 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few places where competition will determine the starter for the 2024 season. One of those places was possibly at the second inside linebacker position, but head coach Todd Bowles has now officially revealed the starter heading into training camp.
Bowles recently appeared on the Pirate Parlay podcast with our very own JC Allen, and when he was asked about second-year linebacker SirVocea Dennis, he had a lot of great things to say about him — but he also revealed the starter at inside linebacker for 2024.
"He's definitely in competition. I mean, K.J. [Britt] is our starter, obviously, but we look for SirVocea [Dennis] to play quite a bit this year in a lot of packages that we have."
Bowles mentioned that Dennis is a "very talented" player who he looks forward to seeing next year, but he comfirmed with this quote that the Bucs will start K.J. Britt alongside Lavonte David — the likeliest conclusion, but something we now know for sure.
Britt played well last year after siphoning snaps from linebacker Devin White, eventually taking over his place as starter. In the 16 games he played in 2023, he netted 16 solo tackles and a pass deflection.
Bowles said that Britt is a talented football player, but that he's also been impressed with his leadership over the course of the offseason.
"K.J. has been our unquestioned leader since the spring. He's very vocal, he has natural leadership qualities, he's a very good football player. He doesn't have the athletic ability that Lavonte [David] has, but not many people do — that does not mean he cannot play football.
"He is a heck of a football player. He is a natural leader. He is a very good thumper and he is a very good communicator. So the communication on the field helps us a great deal. He is kind of my eyes and ears out there and the more he knows, the more he communicates, the better we'll be."
Britt and David could make a strong duo at linebacker, and if Bowles is to be believed, Dennis could make an appearance among the group over the course of the season as well.
