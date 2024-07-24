Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Speaks on OLB Randy Gregory's Training Camp Absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory in April. He was brought on to the team to contribute to its pass-rushing depth and serve as a veteran figure in the absence of Shaquil Barrett, but he hasn't done any of those things — in fact, he hasn't been here.
Gregory did not attend OTAs or minicamp, and the trend continued in July. Gregory did not report for the first day of Buccaneers training camp, and he was thus placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list once it started on Tuesday ahead of the first day of action Wednesday. After that first day, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Gregory's absence, and he didn't seem particularly thrilled.
Here's what Tampa Bay's head coach had to say about Gregory's absence from training camp:
“We’re gonna talk about the players that are here. He’s not here," Bowles said. "We’ll deal with that internally. And obviously he’s on the do not report list and we’ll go from there.”
When asked if his depth suffered in the absence of Gregory, he had a particularly scathing comment.
"Well we never had him to begin with — he hasn't been here," Bowles said. "We got some guys can play and we're gonna get them ready to play."
READ MORE: Outside Linebacker Doesn't Report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Training Camp
Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, this could get expensive for Randy Gregory. Gregory may have been fined by the Buccaneers for missing mandatory minicamp, as fines levied during that period are optional, but training camp carries a mandatory fine of $50,000 a day for every day absent and one week's salary for a missed preseason game.
Gregory's absences come as he is suing the NFL for fines acquired while using a CBD product for medical reasons while playing for the Denver Broncos for the first half of 2023. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not named in said lawsuit.
If Gregory truly means to play for the Buccaneers in 2024 — or anyone, for that matter — it would be in his best interests to show up as soon as he's able.
READ MORE: New List Disrespects Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Puts Team Bottom Half of NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Offensive Line Change Will Be a Major Storyline at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Announces Retirement
• Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
• Two 'Under-The-Radar' Buccaneers Who Could Shape The 2024 Season