NFL Legend Terrell Owens Criticizes Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: “He Ignored Me"
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was willing to get quite a few future Hall of Famers to team up with him in Tampa Bay in his quest to win a Super Bowl, but he apparently drew the line at current Hall of Famers.
Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens recently appeared on the Volume podcast, and he recalled when he noticed Antonio Brown had walked out on the Bucs (quite literally) during a game against the New York Jets in 2021. Owens had been plotting a comeback after retiring in 2012.
"I was talking about coming back," Davis said. "I didn't need to play a full season — they just needed somebody to at least fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver postion."
Naturally, after Brown stormed out, Owens reached out to Brady in hopes of joining him in Tampa Bay — and he was promptly ignored.
"I reached out to [Brady] through Randy and a couple of other people, just come and play in third down and red zone situations. And you know this dude really ignored me, bro? It just shows you the lack of respect there is, but then when they get in front of you, they wanna act like they respect you."
It should probably be obvious to Owens, but he was 48 when he reached out to Brady at this point. Brady himself was 43, but he played a position that was far less prone to getting hit and still was in the league consecutively.
The thought from Owens was nice, but it's understandable why the GOAT didn't hit him back on the phone. Disrespect is a harsh word — it was just reality.
