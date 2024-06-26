Report: 49ers Won't Trade Brandon Aiyuk
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals haven't had any luck getting Brandon Aiyuk out of the NFC West thus far.
That streak looks to continue.
After an offseason full of rumors and speculation surrounding the San Francisco 49ers' circumstance with Aiyuk - one that surely felt like Aiyuk was as good as gone - NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the two sides met earlier this week and the needle still hasn't moved on San Francisco's willingness to deal the Arizona State product.
From Pelissero:
"Here's what I can tell you: Aiyuk and 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk's request. This was a good meeting. From what I was told both sides said things that needed to be said, and they're going to keep working. It's important to note here: there has never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either. Despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week, they're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024. So what I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, regroup sometime after that. They've still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul."
Aiyuk has been fairly vocal about wanting a new contract this season that will put him among the highest-paid receivers in the league. He's been an instrumental part of the organization's vast success in recent years, and is in the final year of his rookie deal.
In the first meeting against Arizona last season, Aiyuk tallied six receptions for 148 yards in a 49ers victory. The 49ers have just over $31 million in cap space according to OverTheCap.
So far, Arizona is still set to see the former first-round pick twice next season.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!