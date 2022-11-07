The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.

The Cardinals also carried a lead into the second quarter for the first time all year, and later in the game when Zaven Collins returned an interception for a touchdown to regain the lead, Arizona felt as if momentum was finally on their side.

However, the Seahawks proved to be too much, and part of that was limiting weapons such as Hopkins to minimal damage.

Afterwards, the star receiver spoke with reporters and offered some insight into the team's attitude, what happened after the first drive and even a little sideline disagreement with Kyler Murray:

DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

