Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins met with reporters after Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession. 

The Cardinals also carried a lead into the second quarter for the first time all year, and later in the game when Zaven Collins returned an interception for a touchdown to regain the lead, Arizona felt as if momentum was finally on their side. 

However, the Seahawks proved to be too much, and part of that was limiting weapons such as Hopkins to minimal damage. 

Afterwards, the star receiver spoke with reporters and offered some insight into the team's attitude, what happened after the first drive and even a little sideline disagreement with Kyler Murray:

DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals-Seahawks 

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Drop Week 9 Game to Seahawks

Zaven Collins Pick-Six Gives Cardinals Lead Over Seahawks

Cardinals Trail 10-7 at Halftime

DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Reception in First Quarter

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Active Reception Streak vs. Seahawks

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Zaven Collins Pick-Six Gives Cardinals Lead Over Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Trail Seahawks 10-7 After First Half

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Grab vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Extends Longest Active Reception Streak in NFL

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Crucial Cardinals Starters Active vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Gameday: Time for Talk is Over

By Donnie Druin