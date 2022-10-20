Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of TNF

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following moves ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New Orleans Saints:

-Activated offensive lineman Cody Ford from the injured reserve/designated for return list

– Elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and running back Corey Clement (CLEM-int) to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

– Placed wide receiver Marquise Brown and offensive lineman Justin Pugh on injured reserve

Blankenship will wear jersey #15, Clement will wear #23 and Ford will wear #72.

The activation of Ford is a major win for the Cardinals, as he's expected to be the starter for Justin Pugh moving forward after an ACL injury sent him out for the season.

Max Garcia will now serve as the back-up, should Ford start like Kliff Kingsbury suggested early this week.

The elevation of Rodrigo Blankenship likely means Matt Prater is out for Thursday Night Football. Corey Clement was expected to play behind Eno Benjamin but James Conner is still questionable.

Finally, Brown and Pugh land on injured reserve. While Pugh is going to miss the rest of the season, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Brown's expected time away is six weeks.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

