Experts Pick Prop Bets for Cardinals-Saints

The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are ready to right the ship.

Both teams are 2-4. Both teams are also battling significant injury troubles heading into Thursday Night Football.

While bettors will look to make money off things such as the spread (Cardinals -2.5) and maybe even keep it simple on the moneyline (Cardinals -143), prop bets provide a fun alternative to make money on the game while not stressing the final outcome on the scoreboard.

Here's some recommended prop bets from across the web for Cardinals-Saints:

Sportsline's Betting Model

"After simulating Saints vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, we can tell you the model says Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray goes Over 0.5 interceptions (-129), with the model projecting he throws one pick on average."

Oddshark

"Yes, Alvin Kamara is a running back, but I’m looking at his receiving prop here.

"The Saints have a ton of injuries on their offense, including top receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. And while they will get back rookie first-round wideout Chris Olave from injury in this game, I see Kamara as the focal point of the offense.

"Last week, without many receivers to work with, Kamara had a season-high nine targets and turned in six receptions for 25 yards. The week before, he had six receptions for 91 yards.

"With QB Jameis Winston also hurt, it looks like Andy Dalton will again get the start for the Saints, and Dalton is a far better check-down QB than gunslinger Winston.

"All of these factors, including a depleted offensive line that might not leave Dalton with much time to pass, lead me to believe Kamara could smash this line of just 33.5 yards."

Covers.com

"Hopkins likely won't play a full snap count (although the receiver said he doesn't feel like he should be limited), which has me a little concerned about a yardage prop that sits between 58.5 and 60.5.

"I do, however, like his receptions prop: Hopkins will definitely be playing on key downs, and with a banged-up offensive line (now without Justin Pugh) and no threat of a run game at all, the Saints will be coming after Murray — meaning we could see a lot of quick, short throws.

"Against a secondary lacking guys who can cover receivers, expect Hopkins to be the recipient of many of those important passes, taking him Over his receptions prop for TNF."

Prop: DeAndre Hopkins Over 5.5 receptions (+125)

ESPN

Andre Snellings: "Alvin Kamara over 61.5 rushing yards, Kamara over 98.5 total yards, Taysom Hill to score a touchdown (+106).

"The matchup between the Saints' running game and the Cardinals' defense is interesting. The Cards have been solid against the run this season, having allowed only 480 rushing yards on 109 attempts through the first six games. You know who has a very similar defensive rushing profile? The Cincinnati Bengals (497 rushing yards allowed on 117 attempts), who the Saints just gashed on the ground for 228 yards on 34 carries. T

"he combination of a healthy Kamara with the regular interspersing of Taysom Hill at wildcat quarterback can be overpowering, and I expect the Saints to lean on that running game early and often on Thursday ... particularly finding success in the first half before the Cardinals wake up. So, I like most of the Saints' rushing props on Thursday.

