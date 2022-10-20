There's a few questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona's slow starts will again be a talking point until they right the ship, and recent injuries to key starters leave questions on how they'll be able to fill those gaps.

WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to make his return, which has been a notable storyline for obvious reasons.

However, another receiver will be making his Cardinals debut in 2022.

Robbie Anderson, acquired just days ago from the Carolina Panthers, will play 10-15% of plays in tonight's game according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

The 29-year-old receiver has 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown thus far. He was brought in shortly following news that Marquise Brown would be out for an extended period of time.

Anderson provides Murray with another tall target at 6-foot-3, and he can run fairly fast as well.

The Cardinals also have Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch at their disposal.

