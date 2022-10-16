Experts Pick Against The Spread, Prop Bets for Cardinals-Seahawks

It's time for money to be made on another NFL Sunday, which includes an afternoon slate between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

As lead betting analyst Logan Bell pointed out in his weekly picks, the Seahawks under Pete Carroll are 10-3-1 ATS as divisional underdogs. On the flip side, this is the first time for the Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury being away favorites against a division rival.

The public seems to be siding with the Seahawks, as the line as moved slightly in their favor from +2.5 to +1.5 on SI Sportsbook.

Plenty of people have made their voices heard on where you should place your cold hard cash on this NFC West meeting:

Experts Pick ATS, Prop Bets for Cardinals-Seahawks

ESPN

Anita Marks: "I'm going back to the well for a second straight week. Seattle (+1) first half vs Arizona. The Cardinals have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season. Seattle has scored in over 60% of their first half possessions. Marinate in this ... the Seahawks are second in yards per play (behind the Bills), and rank in the top three in rushing and passing offense. They averaged eight yards per play last week against a much better Saints defense -- and put up 32 points (19 in the first half)."

Aaron Schatz: "Let's go with Eno Benjamin over 77.5 rushing and receiving yards combined. With James Conner ruled out, Benjamin will be the workhorse against a Seahawks defense that ranks 24th in run defense DVOA and gives up over 50 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs so far this year."

Erin Dolan: "Kyler Murray over 27.5 rushing yards. The Seahawks allow the most yards per game and are especially terrible against the run, ranking dead last. Murray has averaged 27 rushing yards per game this season."

Eric Moody: "Marquise Brown over 69.5 receiving yards. Since moving to Arizona, Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's top receiver. His connection to Murray, with whom he played college ball at Oklahoma, is part of the reason for this. In the last three games, Brown has averaged 9.3 targets and 102 receiving yards. This season, the Seahawks defense allows the seventh most passing yards per game. It will be Brown's final game before DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension. He'll have a monster game against Seattle in a game that has a line of 50.5 points."

PFF

Bet WR Tyler Lockett — Over 5.5 catches (+120): PFF Greenline edge of 7.5%.

Covers.com

Cardinals vs Seahawks Over 50.5 (-105)

"The skies should be clear in Seattle this Sunday, paving the way for a track meet to develop as the Cardinals make their annual trek to take on the Seahawks.

"Both stoppers in this scrimmage are soft, as Arizona enters with the 10th-worst defense by yards allowed per play (5.9) and points allowed per game (24.6). Seattle is even worse, as it’s last in yards allowed per play (6.6) and 31st in points allowed per game (30.8).

"The Cardinals’ pass defense has been particularly porous, allowing 7.4 yards per attempt, 24th in the NFL. Geno Smith has come into his own under center for the Seahawks, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt over his last three games with a 7-1 touchdown-interception ratio.

"Seattle has been bowled over by opposing running games, ranking dead-last in rushing yards allowed per game (170.2). Kyler Murray should be able to move the chain with his legs as well as his arm on Sunday."

Action Network

"We bet the Seahawks last week and had a fourth quarter lead before coming up short by a two-point conversion, but I’m going back to the well again.

"The Seahawks offense is good, I swear! It might be great! Seattle leads the league in Offensive DVOA. The Seahawks rank No. 1 in passing DVOA, ahead of the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs. Seattle has the NFL’s most lethal passing attack, and Geno Smith continues to put up incredible numbers that are closer to Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes than all the rest of the NFL mortals.

"Seattle blocks well, runs the ball, hits DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett deep, and schemes Geno into position to succeed. At some point, we have to accept that this is real. Five games feels like that point, especially since Arizona’s awful secondary means their defense isn’t much better than Seattle’s.

"Honestly, I’m not really sure what Arizona is better at other than run defense. Seattle has the better WRs and O-line, the better coaches and special teams, and the metrics say they have the significantly better QB right now too. Kyler Murray ranks 28th in EPA + CPOE without turnovers, near the bottom of the entire league; Geno Smith ranks 2nd. Seattle leads the league in explosive pass play percentage; Arizona’s defense allows the second most such plays ...

"The books and public are sleeping on Seattle. I think this line is way off. I’ll play Seattle +3 and I’ll grab the moneyline too. I find Seattle’s season over/under of 5.5 insulting, with two wins already and 12 games left on a soft schedule. I’m still playing Seahawks playoff and division odds too.

"The only books that are still offering Seahawks +3, as of Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET, are Caesars and bet365. Grab those while you can."

THE PICK: Bet Seahawks +3 & Seahawks ML

CBS Sports

"Why are the Cardinals favored here? Geno Smith isn't just playing better than Russell Wilson , he's playing better than Kyler Murray too. The Seahawks can't play a lick of defense right now, and I absolutely love the over in this spot. Everyone is going to be focused on Buffalo/Kansas City, but this is a sneaky fun game and it could result in an explosion of points. Over the last three weeks, the Seahawks and their opponents combined to score 224 total points, just an outrageous amount of scoring. Weather's looking gorgeous and neither of these pass defenses can stop anyone."

The Pick: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 28

Bets: Seahawks +2.5, Over 50.5

