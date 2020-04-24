GM Steve Keim Says 'Swiss Army Knife' Isaiah Simmons is an 'Eraser'

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been an NFL talent evaluator for more than two decades, but he can’t recall seeing a player with the overall skill set of Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, the team’s eighth overall selection in the first round of the draft.

“In our mind, he’s certainly one of the best players in this draft and to be able to select him at the eighth overall spot, we feel very fortunate,” Keim said. “I can't say enough good things about the player, the person, all the different things that went into our evaluations on him. I really feel like he's an unusual, unique, dynamic player, a guy that does multiple things for you. This is my 22nd draft in the NFL, and I don't know that I've scouted many players like this. I tried to think about different comps to have a guy that's essentially 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. He ran a 4.3 40(-yard-dash) at the Combine.

“When you watch him on tape and you see him play the deep middle, the deep half, you see him play in the box, you see him blitz, rush the passer. He's sort of a Swiss Army knife and does it all and we call that kind of a player an eraser in this league.”

When he was at the Combine, Simmons was asked what he tells people when they ask what position he plays and he said simply, “Defense.”

He added, “I think it’s really beneficial for me. I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a position-less guy. But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do; play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.”

He also has a championship pedigree having been at Clemson, which Keim also admired in “the big picture that you look at. You grade the player on tape, you grade the personal character, you grade football character. And to me, this guy is the complete package. He's a winner. He's productive. He's got rare, rare and unusual physical traits.

“So when you take all those things into account, coming from a winning program, playing against the elite talent, you know, I think if you study the film and I watched every one of his games, you know his best game might have been in the national championship. He was all over the field, walked down to the slot, and covered receivers at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. I haven't seen that often in my scouting career.”

Also important was that Keim called the “intel” he had on Simmons “second to none” because he was able to spend meaningful time with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the fact that Clemson’s offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was Keim’s position coach when he played at North Carolina State in the early 1990s.

Concluded Keim, “When you look at the big picture and having the intel that I had from the staff there and the kind of person and player he was, it was a pretty easy decision.”