Keim: Collins 'Too High on Our Board Not to Select' at No. 16

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was one of the team's "highest-rated defensive players in the entire draft," according to general manager Steve Keim.

As picks in the 2021 NFL Draft continued to be made ahead of the Arizona Cardinals selection at No. 16, general manager Steve Keim was working to control his excitement.

He admitted there are levels of anxiousness that are experienced when a player a team has graded relatively high is still on the board when they are on the clock. And while some may have wanted the Cardinals to trade down from their 16th slot in the first round, Keim had his sights set on a selection.

And so, with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Arizona was selecting Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

"Once we got to that pick, Zaven was way too high on our board to not select him at that point," Keim said after the choice was made.

While the Cardinals' top needs entering the draft arguably surrounded the wide receiver and cornerback position groups, Keim and Co. believe Collins will make a frightening pairing alongside fellow inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons as the dynamic duo of the future at the position.

What exactly did the team see in Collins?

"What I liked about him was everything," Keim said. "Size, football acumen, instincts, cover ability. This guy's got rare and unusual movement skills for a guy who's almost 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. You watch him at Tulsa and the way he covers smaller backs, tight ends, slot receivers at times. You don't see a lot of men like this — this size — that has this type of range and athleticism. We really liked him, our coaching staff, our scouting staff, everybody as a whole had him as one of our higher-rated defensive players in the entire draft."

Those feelings were reciprocated by others in the organization.

"He was one of the highest-rated guys overall," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We had a great feel for him. I've known (Tulsa head) coach (Philip) Montgomery from Tulsa for a long time and so we felt really good about the information we gathered there. What he's about, the film speaks for itself and the rare and athletic traits are just special."

During the scouting process, Keim said the Cardinals identified Collins early and that he was a defensive target of area scout John Mancini from the jump.

"Had him graded as one of his top defensive players in the draft and one of the highest grades you can give," Keim said. "(Mancini) was high on him early on and then a number of other scouts went in there and felt the same way. I took a look at him, our coaching staff, Kliff and then when went through the interview process, just his presence and the way it felt to talk to him in person, it just really, to me, was a guy that stood out throughout the process this spring. And then we saw him at his workout and he had a tremendous workout in terms of his drops and his movement skills, so he is going to have an impact for us early in his career, that's for sure. "

The Cardinals will play Collins as a MIKE linebacker right away, according to Keim and Kingsbury. The expectation is that he will play a significant amount of snaps in the 2021 season and serve as a complement to Simmons.

His locker-room presence was also an area that captivated the Cardinals' attention.

"He also had an alpha tag, which for us, the alpha bird tag is given to players that have rare leadership qualities," Keim said. "Great instincts, great feel for the game, are tremendous locker-room guys and Zaven Collins is certainly one of them. There's generally about four or five of them in this draft, or in most drafts. There were five in this draft and Zaven Collins was was one of the alpha birds for us."

With veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks currently under contract, Collins will come in and learn under him while also pushing for reps. It is a problem Kingsbury said he is comfortable having.

"We'll work through it," he said. "Obviously, you don't take the 16th pick unless you expect him to play. I don't think the learning curve will be very steep for this young man. He was valedictorian at his high school, so we expect him to come in and play a lot immediately."