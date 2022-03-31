The Arizona Cardinals announced dates for key offseason activities on Thursday, including organized team activities (OTAs) with veterans and rookies.

The NFL will have a more normalized offseason after the COVOD-19 pandemic led to alterations over the previous two years. Restrictions were especially prominent in 2020 when there were no team activities held in person ahead of training camp.

"As far AS concern for the offseason, (quarterback) Kyler Murray hasn’t had an offseason yet really because of the back-to-back COVID years and the CBA," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We’d love to get him there. I think that can be crucial for our entire team, to actually have the offense together, grow together and work on football things, but we haven’t had that yet."

The league year is in its third week, and the frenzy of free-agent moves has quieted across the league.

Here are some key dates for the remainder of the offseason:

April 19: Offseason strength and conditioning program begins.

April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft. The Cardinals have eight picks starting with the No. 23 overall selection. They also hold the No. 55 (second round) , No. 87 (third), two sixth-round and three seventh-round picks, which includes compensatory selections.

May 13-15: Rookie mini-camp. Cornerback Marco Wilson's path to earning the starting cornerback job started at this point last season.

May 23-25: Voluntary organized team activities with veterans and rookies.

June 1-3: Voluntary organized team activities with veterans and rookies.

June 6-9: Voluntary organized team activities with veterans and rookies.

June 14-16: Mandatory mini-camp for veterans and rookies.