Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has mentioned the possibility of adding a veteran cornerback during the summer.

A lot of the focus will be on second-year cornerback Marco Wilson, who started last season. However, Kingsbury gave an honest admission concerning Wilson.

“We want him to step up and be an every-down starter, but we’ll see,” Kingsbury said Thursday. “I think the jury’s still out and the rest of the young guys; someone’s got to step up and help us out.”

Kingsbury also announced that Wilson was nursing a groin injury and didn't participate in practice. It was expected that the 23-year-old would handle the responsibilities of starting outside cornerback. He started 13 games in 2021 after Malcolm Butler's unexpected retirement. Last season, cornerback Robert Alford started on the opposite end, with Byron Murphy Jr. playing back and forth on the outside and slot.

Wilson posted 48 tackles last season, but had rookie lapses as he recorded a 47.8 PFF coverage grade. Arizona entered training camp with the cornerback position as one of the most apparent holes on the roster. It's even more noticeable following the tragic death of Jeff Gladney, who signed with the Cardinals in March.

Alford's currently a free agent and Kingsbury said in June that the Cardinals have communicated with the 33-year-old. Alford played 13 games last season after missing all of the previous two seasons because of injuries.

Luckily for Arizona, new addition Josh Jackson has been a standout at training camp. Jackson, who signed with Arizona in June, is a former 2018 second-round pick and has 44 NFL games on his resume'.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been impressed with Jackson's 6-foot frame and his ability.

"He's played well," Joseph said on July 30. "I mean, he's a veteran guy who knows how to play. He's got the length that we like, he's a tough guy. He's very competitive. He's made a lot of plays on the ball thus far. He learns very quickly."

Antonio Hamilton, Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks, and rookies Christian Matthew and Darrell Baker Jr are the remaining corners on the roster.

The free-agent cornerbacks that are still available include Janoris (call me Jackrabbit) Jenkins, Joe Haden, Chris Harris Jr., Xavier Rhodes, A.J. Bouye, Trae Waynes and Kevin King.

Arizona has shown hints of dipping into the cornerback free-agent market. After gaining $6.7 million cap space due after D.J. Humphries' contract extension, it's feasible to expect additions to the Cardinals roster.