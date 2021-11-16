Cardinals Present Pat Tillman Jersey to His Foundation

The Arizona Cardinals, along with the Pat Tillman Foundation and United Service Organizations (USO), hosted a ceremony to present Pat Tillman’s jersey prior to the Cardinals-Panthers game.

The Pat Tillman Foundation just got a sweet new jersey to display.

Prior to Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals, along with the Pat Tillman Foundation and United Service Organizations (USO), hosted a ceremony to present Cardinals legend and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman’s jersey at State Farm Stadium.

Tillman's jersey was donated to the USO by the NFL and was proudly displayed at the Pat Tillman Memorial USO center at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan from 2005-21.

With the closing of the airfield, the USO is transferring the jersey to the Pat Tillman Foundation in Arizona.

Cardinals owner and Pat Tillman Foundation board member Michael Bidwill was on the field for the presentation with several members of the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Two of the most recent Tillman Scholars, U.S. Army veteran HyeJung Park (2020) and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Hall (2021), were also recognized during the ceremony.

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones paid a special tribute to Tillman with customized cleats that were worn during the game.

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters.

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit www.pattillmanfoundation.org.

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

At hundreds of locations worldwide, the USO is united in its commitment to connect service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private non-profit organization, not a government agency.

Its programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join them in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, visit www.USO.org.

Pat Tillman was selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He defied odds to become a three-year starting safety and set a franchise single-season record with 224 tackles in 2000.

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Tillman turned down a three-year contract and left the Cardinals prior to the 2002 season to enlist in the U.S. Army with his brother, Kevin. He was killed in action on April 22, 2004 in Afghanistan.

His jersey No. 40 became the fifth retired number in team history, and he was inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2006