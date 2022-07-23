Kyler Murray Contract Extension Details Surface
The details are in for the contract quarterback Kyler Murray signed with the Cardinals, and as general manager Steve Keim said Friday, there are some team-friendly aspects in the deal.
The basics that were reported Thursday are accurate: a five-year extension through 2028 with the new money totaling $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.
However, as expected and as is usually the case in the initial contract reports from national insiders, left out was that of the total potentially guaranteed, only $103.3 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The remainder is guaranteed only for injury, but can become fully guaranteed in subsequent years.
As for what is “team-friendly,” there is a total of $9.315 million in offseason workout bonuses and $4.25 million ($850,000 per year and an unusually high $50,000 per game from 2024-2028) in per-games played roster bonuses.
The contract supersedes the two years that were remaining on his contract, so the total value for seven years is $265.7 million.
Murray received a $29.035 million signing bonus, which prorates from 2022 to 2026 at $5.807 million per year against the cap. He will also be paid a $36 million guaranteed option bonus in 2023 that will count another $7.2 million against the cap from 2023 through 2027.
His base salaries are $965,000 guaranteed this year; $2 million guaranteed in 2023; $37 million with $35.3 million guaranteed in 2024; $18 million guaranteed at signing for injury in 2025 (fully guaranteed by 2024); $22.835 million in 2026; $19.5 million in 2027 (guaranteed in 2026) and $34 million in 2028.
There are offseason roster bonuses of $11.9 million in 2025, $17 million in 2026, $14.185 million in 2027 and $7.7 million in 2028. Of the 2026 compensation, $26.8 million is guaranteed for injury at signing with $36.8 million fully guaranteed by 2025.
The offseason workout bonuses, much higher than players usually receive, are $1 million in 2023 and 2024; $1.8575 million in 2025 and 2026; and $1.8 million in 2027 and 2028.
There is also a training camp reporting bonus of $2 million in 2028.
Although there were reports Murray’s cap charge would go down this year, that is not the case.
His $4.5 million roster bonus was apparently replaced by the signing bonus, so his cap number increased from $11.387 million to $12.669 million. That includes the base salary, the new signing bonus proration and the remaining proration of $5.897 million from his rookie contract.
His cap charge in 2023 will be only $16.007 million, but it balloons to $51.857 million in 2024. That could be even higher if he hits salary escalators in the contract. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals turn some of his $37 million salary in 2024 into a signing bonus. However, the cap figures currently in later years are $45.6 million in 2025, $55.5 million in 2026, $43.5 million in 2027 and $46.35 million in 2028.
Finally, the escalators total a possible $7.5 million from 2024 to 2028 and are based on performance the year before.
There is $750,000 per year for rushing for at least 600 yards and scoring six touchdowns on the ground. Another $750,000 per year is available for playing 70% of the regular-season snaps and 70% in the NFC Championship Game plus winning the NFC Championship Game.