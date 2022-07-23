The details are in for the contract quarterback Kyler Murray signed with the Cardinals, and as general manager Steve Keim said Friday, there are some team-friendly aspects in the deal.

The basics that were reported Thursday are accurate: a five-year extension through 2028 with the new money totaling $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.

However, as expected and as is usually the case in the initial contract reports from national insiders, left out was that of the total potentially guaranteed, only $103.3 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The remainder is guaranteed only for injury, but can become fully guaranteed in subsequent years.

As for what is “team-friendly,” there is a total of $9.315 million in offseason workout bonuses and $4.25 million ($850,000 per year and an unusually high $50,000 per game from 2024-2028) in per-games played roster bonuses.

The contract supersedes the two years that were remaining on his contract, so the total value for seven years is $265.7 million.

Murray received a $29.035 million signing bonus, which prorates from 2022 to 2026 at $5.807 million per year against the cap. He will also be paid a $36 million guaranteed option bonus in 2023 that will count another $7.2 million against the cap from 2023 through 2027.

His base salaries are $965,000 guaranteed this year; $2 million guaranteed in 2023; $37 million with $35.3 million guaranteed in 2024; $18 million guaranteed at signing for injury in 2025 (fully guaranteed by 2024); $22.835 million in 2026; $19.5 million in 2027 (guaranteed in 2026) and $34 million in 2028.

There are offseason roster bonuses of $11.9 million in 2025, $17 million in 2026, $14.185 million in 2027 and $7.7 million in 2028. Of the 2026 compensation, $26.8 million is guaranteed for injury at signing with $36.8 million fully guaranteed by 2025.

The offseason workout bonuses, much higher than players usually receive, are $1 million in 2023 and 2024; $1.8575 million in 2025 and 2026; and $1.8 million in 2027 and 2028.

There is also a training camp reporting bonus of $2 million in 2028.

Although there were reports Murray’s cap charge would go down this year, that is not the case.

His $4.5 million roster bonus was apparently replaced by the signing bonus, so his cap number increased from $11.387 million to $12.669 million. That includes the base salary, the new signing bonus proration and the remaining proration of $5.897 million from his rookie contract.

His cap charge in 2023 will be only $16.007 million, but it balloons to $51.857 million in 2024. That could be even higher if he hits salary escalators in the contract. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals turn some of his $37 million salary in 2024 into a signing bonus. However, the cap figures currently in later years are $45.6 million in 2025, $55.5 million in 2026, $43.5 million in 2027 and $46.35 million in 2028.

Finally, the escalators total a possible $7.5 million from 2024 to 2028 and are based on performance the year before.

There is $750,000 per year for rushing for at least 600 yards and scoring six touchdowns on the ground. Another $750,000 per year is available for playing 70% of the regular-season snaps and 70% in the NFC Championship Game plus winning the NFC Championship Game.