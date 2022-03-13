The Cardinals kept the tight end off the unrestricted free agent off the open market by agreeing to a new contract.

For years, the Arizona Cardinals had searched for a game-altering presence at the tight-end position.

When Maxx Williams went down for the season before the NFL's trade deadline last year, general manager Steve Keim plucked Zach Ertz from the Eagles in order to keep his offense firing on all cylinders.

Ertz, who provided an immediate upgrade for the Cardinals, was set to hit the open market on Wednesday. Arizona wasn't willing to let that happen.

After NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that Ertz will be staying with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, the team announced the agreement Sunday afternoon. Pelissero said the terms that will "keep him among the NFL's top 10 highest-paid tight ends."

Financial details of the day have yet to be released.

In 11 games with the Cardinals, Ertz caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns, serving as the ultimate security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray while playing 81% of the snaps on offense.

After the season, Ertz said he hoped to back and reiterated that during Super Bowl week, saying, "I would like to (return to the Cardinals), I think I've made that very clear to everyone involved that I would like to be back in Arizona. But at the end of the day, there's a lot of things that are out of my control. There's a lot of guys that are free agents and whatnot, there's a lot of really talented players that are free agents.

"But I've said all along, I want to be here."

Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl champion during his time with the Eagles, where he spent eight full seasons prior to being traded.

Cardinals receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are expected to become free agents Wednesday. Regardless of their status, the Cardinals know they'll have a dynamic playmaker for Murray to target for the next three years.

The agreement comes five days after three tight ends received the franchise tag worth $10.913 million: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins; David Njoku, Cleveland Browns; and Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz's base salary was $8.5 million in 2021, so the new three-year contract likely averages around $11 million per season.

UPDATE: Moments after this story was published, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the total value of the contract is $31.65 million ($10.55 million per year) with $17.5 million guaranteed. In due time, we will learn the signing bonus, how much is fully guaranteed at signing, whether there are any voidable years and what the cap charge is each season.