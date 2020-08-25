SI.com
AllCardinals
Budda Baker Signs Contract Extension; Becomes Highest Paid Safety in NFL

Mason Kern

Back on Aug. 14, Budda Baker was "focusing on football." After ascending into league-wide prominence over the course of his three years as the Arizona Cardinals budding star safety since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft, Baker was not concerning himself with getting out of his rookie contract that was scheduled to expire after the 2020 season.

“I have a great agent, David Mulugheta over at Athletes First," he said at the time. "I've just let him do everything on the contract situation, while I've been focusing on football, focusing on getting this new team here together and trying to be a lot better than what we have been these past few years. Definitely, my focus has been on that and if the contract stuff comes, it'll come. So that's where my mind is: on the season and Week 1 versus San Fran.”

Tuesday, Baker's "great agent" made him the highest paid safety in the NFL. The team announced Baker signed a four-year extension that goes through the 2024 season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the value is $59 million with $33.1 million guaranteed. Details will come later in terms of how much is fully guaranteed at signing.

The 24-year-old Baker was a Pro Bowl starter last season and debuted on the NFL Top 100 list this year at No. 97. In his three-year career, he has accumulated 323 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 14 pass deflections, but not a single interception. As Schefter put it, "The NFL’s highest-paid safety hasn’t picked off a pass."

Based on contract values, Baker's $14.75 million per-year extension puts him ahead of Chicago's Eddie Jackson, $14.6 million; Tennessee's Kevin Byard, $14.1 million; Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu, $14M; and Washington's Landon Collins, $14 million.

Entering his second year under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph this season, Baker is excited for what the future holds with a more consistent approach.

"For me, that was a huge thing," Baker said. "I've been in the league for three years, have been in three different defenses and played three different positions. It's definitely hard to get some familiarity. And this year is definitely that year where I'm very excited to have that familiarity and have these coaches here. And, for me, I'm just focused on taking the next step to be an even greater football player. I'm very excited for that and just excited for the future."

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is also entering the final year of his contract. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to receive a new contract at some point, has three years remaining on the deal that traveled with him to Arizona.

