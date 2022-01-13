Arizona Cardinals Hope Injured Players Can Practice

Skip to main content

Walking Wounded Hope to Practice and Play This Week

There will be a watchful eye at Cardinals practice Thursday looking for James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Kevin Peterson and Rondale Moore.

With the Cardinals playoff game Monday night against the Rams, the practice schedule was pushed ahead so the team will be on the field beginning Thursday and through Saturday for the normal three days of work before a game.

That will be the first indication of where injured players are as the team hopes to have as many of the walking wounded as possible to be available.

For Sunday’s game against Seattle, five of the seven inactive players were injured: running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore, cornerback Marco Wilson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and tight end Demetrius Harris.

Then, during the game, running backs James Conner (ribs) and Jonathan Ward (knee), and cornerback Kevin Peterson (concussion) exited with injuries.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We should know more on KP today,” which sounded somewhat like hope that Peterson might clear the concussion protocol.

As for Edmonds, Conner and Ward, Kingsbury said, “Once we get out there Thursday, we'll have a better idea. But as of now, I would just say day-to-day. I don't know how they're gonna progress as the week goes on.”

In addition to the loss of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the offense, Moore’s absence has also affected what the offense can do.

“Rondale's a special talent,” Kingsbury said. “I think we've all seen that. He's dynamic, unique in space, all those things. Really gives us a spark, so it would be great to have him back if we can get him.”

The Cardinals made two roster moves Wednesday, re-signing defensive tackle Zach Kerr to the practice squad and activating tight end Maxx Williams from reserve/COVID-19.

Kerr was waived Monday after departing the COVID list and was added after clearing waivers Tuesday.

Williams remains on reserve/injured, so his activation is immaterial to Monday’s game. However, the Cardinals now have no players on reserve/COVID-19.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
