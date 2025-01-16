Analyst drops immense take on Los Angeles Chargers star WR
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL campaign not knowing what to expect from their receiving corps.
They subtracted Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason, leaving the Chargers with Joshua Palmer and a bunch of unproven commodities at the position.
One of those unproven commodities was rookie Ladd McConkey, who went on to establish himself as Justin Herbert's clear No. 1 target while enjoying a fantastic rookie season.
McConkey was so good, as a matter of fact, that Matt Harmon of The 33rd Team feels that McConkey could end up being the best receiver from his draft class.
That is some lofty praise considering that McConkey is part of a wide receiver class that includes Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.
The 23-year-old hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season and was really the lone bright spot for the Chargers in their blowout Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans, logging nine catches for 197 yards and a score.
Of course, McConkey still has a long way to go, but there is no doubt that he put everyone on notice with the terrific debut campaign he just posted.
Now, it's up to Los Angeles to go out and acquire more weapons to put alongside of McConkey, as Palmer is set to hit free agency, and Quentin Johnston has been far too inconsistent over his first couple of NFL seasons.
Luckily, the Chargers have ample cap room to make some moves during the offseason.
