Chargers urged to place disappointing playmaker on trade block
The Los Angeles Chargers' season came to a crushing end this past Saturday, as they fell to the Houston Texans by a score of 32-12 in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was held without a catch in the loss, although he was battling a thigh injury that certainly may have inhibited him.
Still, the former first-round pick has been a rather significant disappointment for a Los Angeles team that is in desperate need of more offensive weapons.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels that the Chargers may have had enough with Johnston and that they may place him on the trade block this offseason.
"The wideout has been struggling since coming into the league with the 2023 Draft selection, the Chargers took a gamble on him but it hasn’t been paying off," Palacios wrote. "However, the team will have plenty of salary cap at $76 million to make a few moves to improve the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert."
In other words, Los Angeles could trade Johnston for some draft capital and sign another receiver or two in free agency with its available money.
Still, the chances of the Chargers actually moving Johnston seem relatively slim.
The 23-year-old just completed only his second NFL season, in which he caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.
Is that production worth of a first-round selection? No, but it's rare to see teams give up on players this early into their rookie contracts.
Johnston doesn't even become eligible for an extension until after next year and is under team control through 2027, so the Bolts don't have to be in any rush to trade him.
The Chargers can simply just add another weapon during the offseason and continue utilizing Johnston as an auxiliary piece.
