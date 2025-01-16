Ladd McConkey has already passed Puka Nacua in this distinct stat
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams found star rookies in back-to-back years. 2023 brought Puka Nacua, who came out of nowhere in his first season with the Rams. 2024 was Ladd McConkey, a second-round pick that dominated any matchup presented in front of him.
Nacua set the NFL rookie receptions record last year, catching 105 passes in 2023. That record was broken by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (112) and New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers (109) this year. That's obviously not the record of Nacua's that McConkey broke.
It was actually the rookie record for yards in a playoff game, when Nacua had 181 against the Detroit Lions.
McConkey trumped that number last Saturday, as he caught nine passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Unfortunately for them, that's basically all of the offensive production they'd see. Justin Herbert threw four interceptions, one being returned for a touchdown. McConkey's nine receptions led the team, while the next closest receiver had just two.
The task for the Chargers now is to give McConkey some help, as they're expected to have plenty options.
