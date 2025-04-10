Chargers' aggressive mock draft trade has Joe Hortiz ripped off by Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers project to possibly do many things in the 2025 NFL draft.
Making a super-aggressive trade up to almost reach the top 10 seems most unlikely of all, though, given what we know about how Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz approaches roster construction and handling of resources.
Still, it’s fun to play the what if? game when it comes to mock drafts. A new effort from Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame does just that, as the Chargers trade up with the Dallas Cowboys and take Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams at No. 12:
“Like the Broncos, the Chargers are another AFC West team making a big move up the draft board. Los Angeles released the oft-injured Joey Bosa this offseason and didn’t sign a suitable replacement. With Williams still on the board, general manager Joe Horitz gets aggressive and adds a quality pass rusher from a perennial SEC power.”
In the process, the Chargers cough up No. 22 and No. 55 to get back that 12th pick and No. 174.
It’s a brutal-looking trade for the Chargers all around, considering the assets lost and the fact Williams is considered a traits-based prospect who might not make major contributions right away.
Granted, the Chargers lost Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could be a fantastic mentor, but it’s a lot to risk when the team has played it safe with the likes of Joe Alt when it comes to major resources.
Making the gambit all the more lopsided, though, is the fact those Cowboys hang out at No. 22 and take North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, one of the most popular and obvious fits for the Chargers at their original draft slot.
While a fun exercise, the Chargers staying at No. 22 for a player like Hampton, then trying to find a Ladd McConkey-like impact in the second round is the likely (if not more boring) move on draft day itself.
