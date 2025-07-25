Did Chargers' return to San Diego bring more interest to franchise?
The Los Angeles Chargers took a page out of the Dallas Cowboys' playbook by taking training camp on the road.
But the Chargers' training camp relocation is a little more sentimental than the Cowboys showing up in Oxnard, California.
The Chargers took the show back to San Diego, as the team practiced at the home of the University of San Diego, and for a moment, the people of the city got to celebrate their team on the field.
Tom Krasovic of The San Diego Union-Tribune did an excellent deep dive analysis on the team returning to San Diego for camp.
Since moving to Los Angeles, it has been a running joke that the Chargers don't have any fans, and honestly, they do feel like the second-tier franchise compared to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Chargers are entering their ninth season in Los Angeles; however, the move from San Diego still doesn't sit well with a lot of longtime fans.
It's always hard to see a team be relocated after being in the same spot since 1961, like the Chargers. But the franchise has a chance to make some noise with what they are building in Los Angeles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is never going to allow this franchise to play second fiddle to anyone.
